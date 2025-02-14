LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A representative for Kanye West and Bianca Censori has said that reports of a breakup and divorce are untrue.

The Daily Mail had reported a source “close to the rapper” had confirmed the couple had broken up and would be filing for divorce in “the coming days”.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a long-time representative for the couple — who have been married since December 2022 — has denied the rumours, asserting West and Censori are still together.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. “Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.”

Following reporting of the rumoured split, West posted to Instagram the definition of coercion, before deleting it minutes later.