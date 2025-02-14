Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Kanye West and Bianca Censori: Split rumours denied

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A representative for Kanye West and Bianca Censori has said that reports of a breakup and divorce are untrue.

The Daily Mail had reported a source “close to the rapper” had confirmed the couple had broken up and would be filing for divorce in “the coming days”.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a long-time representative for the couple — who have been married since December 2022 — has denied the rumours, asserting West and Censori are still together.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter. “Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.”

Following reporting of the rumoured split, West posted to Instagram the definition of coercion, before deleting it minutes later.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation,” it reportedly read. “It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault.”

West has been in the media glare in recent weeks.

The couple’s appearance on the Grammy’s red carpet made headlines with Censori’s sheer dress revealing her naked body. The covered-up West wore a black t-shirt and pants.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The next day West wrote on X: “My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night”.

In the days after the event, West also made headlines for his posts on X in support of Hitler, and online sales platform Shopify shut down the rapper’s Yeezy site after it listed a swastika-emblazoned T-shirt.

He has since been dropped by his talent company, and a former employee of West’s company is suing him for wrongful termination, and gender and religious discrimination.

Censori is an Australian architect and model who grew up in Melbourne.

It’s thought she met West via Instagram. She started working for West’s company Yeezy, as a designer, in November 2020.

They were first photographed publically in January 2023, but are understood to have married in December 2022.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment