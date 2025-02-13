News of the reported split comes only 11 days after West and Censori made international headlines for a risqué stunt that involved the model, 30, dropping a floor-length fur coat on the Grammy Awards' red carpet – revealing her naked body sheathed in nothing but a sheer dress.

Sources claimed the viral stunt was intended to be an artistic replication of the cover of West’s 2024 album, Vultures 1, which featured Censori in nothing but tall boots – and a scrap of fabric partially covering her backside – with her back to the camera.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, lip-reader Nicola Hickling claimed West, 47, appeared to issue several commands to Censori in the lead-up to the reveal, including to start “making a scene”.

The jaw-and-coat-dropping moment was only one headline generated by the couple’s viral appearance at the Grammys, with sources claiming they were subsequently escorted from Crypto.com Arena by security guards after supposedly “gatecrashing” the event.

However, those claims were quickly disputed, with insiders countering that West and Censori had always intended to leave after walking the red carpet.

“[West] walked the red carpet and then got in his car and left,” an insider told Page Six.

“He walked the red carpet, got in his car of his own volition and then left ... police and Grammys security never got involved,” TMZ also reported.

The controversial couple wed in December 2022. Photo / Getty Images

The next day West wrote on X: “My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night. Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.

“She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life. We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times. And just like magic poof we disappeared [sic].”

In the days after the Grammys, West also made headlines for an anti-Semitic rant on X. A website by West advertising a US$20 shirt emblazoned with the Nazi swastika was also shut down by Shopify this week.

West was banned from X following the offensive remarks, but returned to the platform on Thursday (local time).