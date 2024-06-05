Kanye West has been accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by his former employee. Photo / AP

Kanye West has been accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by his former employee. Photo / AP

Warning: This article contains details that some people may find disturbing.

Kanye West has been sued for alleged sexual harassment by his ex-assistant.

The 46-year-old rapper hired OnlyFans star Lauren Pisciotta in 2021 to be his personal assistant, but she has now claimed he sent her a barrage of explicit text messages that detailed his bedroom fantasies, according to RadarOnline.com.

The outlet also claimed that the Jesus Walks rapper " convinced his then-assistant to delete her OnlyFans account one year later”, and promised to reimburse her the US$1 million (NZ$1.62m) salary she would have normally earned by selling racy pictures on the adults-only subscription service.

According to TMZ, one of the alleged text messages read: “See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f***** while I’m f****** them. Then I want her to cheat on me ...”

Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke and Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 after the brand signed Yeezy. Photo / Getty Images

In a second message, Kanye allegedly ranted about race as he divulged his fantasies further.

The New Zealand Herald has chosen not to publish the alleged messages.

According to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by the outlet, Pisciotta claimed that West would masturbate during phone conversations with her and ask if she could hear or guess what he was doing.

She then claimed that he was “fixated” on knowing intimate details about her boyfriends and then sent her a number of sexually explicit videos, before promoting her to chief of staff for his various companies, on a salary of $4 million.

The model then claimed that Kanye fired her from the role and offered her a redundancy package of $3 million ($4.86m), which she accepted, but claimed that he never paid her.

Kanye West allegedly shared intimate photos of his ex wife, Kim Kardashian. Photo / AP

In addition to sexual harassment, Pisciotta is suing West for breach of contract, wrongful termination and creating a hostile work environment.

It comes after West claimed he “destroyed” his family by having a “full-on pornography addiction”.

The fact was seemingly confirmed by former workers of the rapper’s fashion line, Yeezy, who claimed in an interview with Rolling Stone that the star played pornographic films during staff meetings. They also claimed Kanye showed his staff intimate photos of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

West has not responded to Pisciotta’s lawsuit, according to reports.



