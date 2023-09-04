Kanye West and his rumoured wife, Bianca Censori. Photo / Getty Images

It’s been less than one year since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian officiated their divorce, but things move quickly in the world of love, and it seems the rapper has already remarried.

News broke in January that the Grammy winner had tied the knot with Australian architect Bianca Censori, and while there were questions over whether the marriage was real or not, it seems the couple are very genuine as they are frequently photographed together.

Turning heads for their “naked” fashion choices and excessive public displays of affection, the couple most recently made headlines after a Venice boat company banned them from boarding their vessels for life following some questionable behaviour.

It’s resulted in many questions, but it seems the most common is: “Who is Kanye West’s new wife?” Thankfully, we’ve got the answer.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Bianca Censori?

While her age hasn’t been released publicly, it’s been widely reported Censori is a 28-year-old Australian architect who works at Kanye West’s company, Yeezy.

Kanye West had a secret wedding to Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, TMZ reports.





Originally raised in Melbourne, the alleged “wife” of West notes on her LinkedIn account that between 2013 and 2020, she studied a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree in architecture at the University of Melbourne. Once she graduated, she started her role as an architectural designer at Yeezy in November 2020, and is believed to split her time between Melbourne and Los Angeles.

While it’s unclear when the two first began their relationship, it’s assumed the 46-year-old rapper met Censori through Yeezy sometime between 2020 and 2022. By December last year, rumours of their romance began swirling after West released a song titled Censori Overload – the name a clear nod to his Australian beau. However, he has never confirmed the connection.

Despite fans’ curiosity about Censori, you won’t spot any trace of her on social media. Prior to her marriage to West, she had approximately 16,500 Instagram followers, but Daily Mail reported her account has since been removed from the social media platform, and other than her paparazzi pictures with West, she remains relatively private about her life.

(From left): Censori's mother, Alexandra, Bianca, and her sisters Alyssia and Angelina. Photo / Instagram

When did the couple get married?

It’s no secret West was once married to one of the most famous women in the world, Kardashian, but after their highly publicised divorce was finalised in November 2022, he was quick to show the world he had moved on.

By January this year, TMZ were the first to report West and Censori had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. However, while the two are “married” and the Stronger singer has been spotted wearing a wedding ring, it’s worth noting they never filed for a marriage certificate.

Regardless of whether things between the couple are officially legal or not, Cosmopolitan magazine reported a video of Censori confirming she is married was uploaded to TikTok in May.

Her family have also spoken about the nuptials, with her sister, Angelina Censori, telling the Herald Sun in January the marriage is “very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being”. Alyssia Censori, another relative of Bianca, gushed that she was “super-happy for them both”.

Has she met the family?

In March, nearly two months after the couple’s “marriage”, it was clear things between Censori and West were serious when the architect was spotted on a fun family outing with West and his oldest child North, 10 – whom he shares with Kardashian.

Seen shopping in West Hollywood before visiting Universal Studios, the trio looked comfortable with each other, and a source later told Entertainment Tonight Kardashian was more than okay with the outing.

North West and Kanye's new wife Bianca Censori walk together to Kanye West birthday party in Los Angeles

“Bianca has been around their kids. Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine,” they said.

Later in June, West celebrated his birthday in Los Angeles and again, Censori and North were seen together, this time holding hands as they walked into the private party. It’s unclear if Censori has met West’s three other children, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.