Kanye West storms off a podcast set. Photo / Getty Images

Kam Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their controversial divorce earlier this week, agreeing with their custody and property arrangements, according to court documents.

The 58-page settlement reveals Kardashian and West will get joint custody of their four children, however according to TMZ Kardashian will have the kids the majority of the time given their current living arrangements.

The settlement also revealed West will pay Kardashian a whopping $200,000 a month in child support starting on Thursday, according to the court document.

West will also have to cover half of his children’s healthcare expenses not covered by insurance as well as half of their security and education costs.

The agreement comes after the pair agreed to take part in mediation for three hours if any issues arise.

If one fails to engage then the other gets sole decision-making power over the matter.

The couple must agree on school enrolment, therapy or counselling for children, and regularly attend scheduled religious activities.

West has pushed for his kids to attend his beleaguered Donda Academy, but it appears from the agreement that the kids are staying put at Sierra Canyon.

The agreement states the kids cannot move more than 100km from Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home before they finish high school without the other parent’s consent or court order.

Each parent will also have access to their kids on special days such as birthdays and Christmas.

In 2021, Kardashian was given the monochromatic mansion despite West obsessing over each detail of the property, following a buyout.

It’s expected Kardashian will keep the pair’s homes in Malibu, Riverside, California, and Harrison in Idaho.

West is expected to keep a number of south California properties as well as his Wyoming ranch, Belgium bachelor pad and Chicago childhood home.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

A trial readiness conference was scheduled for December 14. TMZ reported the deal was inked shortly before West was scheduled to have his deposition taken.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after West made bizarre remarks about abortion and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and launched a laughably short-lived run for president.

The pair married in 2014 and separated on December 26, 2020.

Kardashian and West share 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm.








