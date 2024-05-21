Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957. Photo / Getty Images

Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957. Photo / Getty Images

Drama surrounds Elvis Presley’s iconic property, Graceland, after a non-judicial sale was scheduled for Thursday, May 23.

People magazine reports that Riley Keough, the late singer’s granddaughter and heir to his estate, has filed documents calling a foreclosure sale of Presley’s property “fraudulent”.

The 60-page lawsuit obtained by the outlet details the 34-year-old actress’ claims that Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC which holds a deed to the property isn’t a “real entity”.

Riley Keough claims her mother, Lisa Marie Presley (pictured), did not sign the documentation, and her signature was an act of 'forgery'. Photo / AP

LLC reportedly came to obtain a deed of trust that encumbered Graceland in 2023 in exchange for a US$3.8 million (NZ$6.2m) loan mere months before the death of Keough’s mum, Lisa Marie Presley. However, the star claims the deed is fraudulent and has gone as far as to say the notary who allegedly witnessed Lisa Marie sign the agreement never even met the 54-year-old.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, a hugely popular tourist attraction and the singer’s final resting place, appears to be headed for a foreclosure auction later this week.



Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter, is fighting back with a lawsuit, claiming fraud. pic.twitter.com/El75GHJ5S7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 21, 2024

“The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery,” Keough claimed in the recently filed lawsuit.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress has requested a restraining order against LLC “or any party acting in concert” be granted to ensure a “non-judicial sale of the property” does not take place.

“On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale,” the filing read.

Riley Keough, left, and Priscilla Presley. Photo / Getty Images

People magazine reports in the legal filing, there is a copy of the alleged fraudulent loan documentation along with documents supporting Keough’s claims Lisa Marie’s signature was forged.

Priscilla Presley has also weighed in on the matter. Seemingly siding with her granddaughter, the 78-year-old shared a photo of the infamous estate on her Instagram account along with “It’s a scam!” In bold red words.

The news outlet has reported a representative for Elvis Presley Enterprises has agreed the deed is an act of fraud.