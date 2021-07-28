Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk rushed to hospital after collapsing on set

Odenkirk is still receiving medical care in hospital. Photo / Getty Images

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has reportedly been rushed to hospital after collapsing on set while filming the show.

TMZ reports that Odenkirk, 58, is currently receiving medical care from hospital staff.

He and fellow cast members were shooting an episode of the show's sixth season on the Sony Lot in LA's Culver City today when he "went down" on set. Crew members immediately called an ambulance.

A source close to the actor told TMZ he is still in hospital care, and it's not clear if he was still unconscious by the time paramedics arrived.

Production on the sixth and final season of the wildly popular Breaking Bad spinoff is currently underway in New Mexico well after its scheduled start in March, according to Deadline. It's not yet clear what Odenkirk's condition will mean for production going forward.

Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the series, would not comment when approached by the outlet.

Better Call Saul has received 40 Primetime Emmy nominations so far. Odenkirk plays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in both the original Breaking Bad series and its spinoff. He has received four Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations for the role.

He recently starred in the action film Nobody, telling Variety about his transformation into an action star for the role.

"I was surrounded by the top stunt actors in the world training, including people like Keanu Reeves and Jason Statham and Halle Berry," Odenkirk said.

"I'm a comedy writer, who is gradually sufferingly making my way into this discipline. I was just feeling embarrassed at how bad I was when these pros are 25 feet away."