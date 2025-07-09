Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

‘Superman’: The original superhero is back with a brisk new attitude

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane (left), Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy and David Corenswet as Clark Kent. Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane (left), Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy and David Corenswet as Clark Kent. Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics

It’s been almost 50 years since Christopher Reeve starred in Superman, the 1978 movie that opened what is now an endless spigot of superhero movies.

It didn’t invent the tropes of messiah-like figures with supernatural powers or the building of elaborate on-screen worlds only to reduce them to apocalyptic rubble,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment