Heart failure will be listed as Michael Madsen’s cause of death. Photo / Getty Images

The Hateful 8 star’s manager Ron Smith told Dailymail.com that he died from a “cardiac arrest”.

A statement from his representatives said: “In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

“Madsen was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

“Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

Madsen suffered heartbreak in 2022 when his son Hudson took his own life at the age of 26.

The star is survived by his five other children: Jessica, whom he had with Dana Mechling; Christian and Max, whose mother is Jeannine Bisignano; and Luke and Kalvin, whose mother is the actor’s wife DeAnna Morgan.

Madsen was married to Georganne LaPiere, half-sister of Cher, from 1984 to 1988.

He went on to marriage with Bisignano from 1991 to 1995, before tying the knot with Morgan in 1996 and the couple welcoming Luke, Kalvin and Hudson together.

The relationship had its ups and downs, and his death comes just 11 months after his domestic violence case, where he was accused of shoving Morgan, was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”.