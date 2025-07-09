The Reservoir Dogs actor was found dead at his home in Malibu. Photo / Getty Images
Michael Madsen died from heart failure.
The Reservoir Dogs actor was found dead at his home in Malibu, California, at the age of 67 last week, and his cardiologist has now confirmed the cause of his passing.
The unnamed doctor told NBC4 Los Angeles that heartfailure will be listed as Madsen’s cause of death, with heart disease and alcoholism named as contributing factors.
An autopsy will not be conducted because the Kill Bill star’s cardiologist signed the death certificate, and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has closed its investigation into Michael’s death and listed it as being due to natural causes.
Madsen was found unresponsive in the early hours of July 3 when deputies responded to his home after a 911 call early in the morning and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hateful 8 star’s manager Ron Smith told Dailymail.com that he died from a “cardiac arrest”.
A statement from his representatives said: “In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.
“Madsen was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.
“Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”
Madsen suffered heartbreak in 2022 when his son Hudson took his own life at the age of 26.
The star is survived by his five other children: Jessica, whom he had with Dana Mechling; Christian and Max, whose mother is Jeannine Bisignano; and Luke and Kalvin, whose mother is the actor’s wife DeAnna Morgan.
Madsen was married to Georganne LaPiere, half-sister of Cher, from 1984 to 1988.
He went on to marriage with Bisignano from 1991 to 1995, before tying the knot with Morgan in 1996 and the couple welcoming Luke, Kalvin and Hudson together.
The relationship had its ups and downs, and his death comes just 11 months after his domestic violence case, where he was accused of shoving Morgan, was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”.