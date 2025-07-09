Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

MAFS star Jacqui Burfoot slams airline after misunderstanding over missing jacket

By Christine Estera
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Jacqui Burfoot ranted about Jetstar after a flight with Clint Rice, her fiance and fellow Married At First Sight star. Photo / Getty Images

Jacqui Burfoot ranted about Jetstar after a flight with Clint Rice, her fiance and fellow Married At First Sight star. Photo / Getty Images

Married At First Sight star Jacqui Burfoot has shared a rant at an Australian airline after a recent holiday with her fiance Clint Rice.

The controversial bride went on a wild rant after the flight with her fellow MAFS star, saying they should have known better for flying with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment