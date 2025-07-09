Jacqui Burfoot ranted about Jetstar after a flight with Clint Rice, her fiance and fellow Married At First Sight star. Photo / Getty Images

Married At First Sight star Jacqui Burfoot has shared a rant at an Australian airline after a recent holiday with her fiance Clint Rice.

The controversial bride went on a wild rant after the flight with her fellow MAFS star, saying they should have known better for flying with a “budget” airline.

But it seems Burfoot’s grievances were all down to a misunderstanding that has since been resolved in two phone calls.

“Clint and I flew Jetstar. We never pick Jetstar, we are not fans of Jetstar because they’re just budget. They do things poorly,” she said in a TikTok video.

In the clip, she explained she felt cold on the flight and draped Rice’s Hugo Boss jacket over her legs – a designer piece she claims cost “somewhere between $400 and $800”.