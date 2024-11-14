November

COLDPLAY

Coldplay is performing three consecutive shows in Auckland this week. Photo / Anna Lee Media

UK band Coldplay has brought their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to Auckland for their first shows in the country since 2016. The group made history when they added a third date to their Eden Park line-up, becoming the first artists to perform three consecutive nights at our national stadium. With their first show earning rave reviews, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the rest of their shows.

Where: Eden Park, Auckland.

When: November 15 and 16, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

Concert is open to all ages. Children under the age of 14 must be supervised by a responsible adult.

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

Twenty One Pilots are celebrating the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever.

Twenty One Pilots began embarking on a huge global tour earlier this year, selling over three million tickets to shows in North America, Europe and Australasia in celebration of their critically-acclaimed album Clancy, released back in May. Catch the Ohio duo at their highly-anticipated gig at Spark Arena on November 17.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland.

When: November 17, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

Concert is open to all ages. Children under 14 must be supervised by a responsible adult.

TATE MCRAE

Tate McRae is set to perform two shows in New Zealand. Photo / Instagram

The 21-year-old entered the spotlight at the age of 13 after reaching the finals in the show So You Think You Can Dance. Yet it was her 2020 hit You Broke Me First that finally pushed her into global stardom. Having broken into the mainstream and now dating fellow musician the Kid Laroi, McRae has built a sizeable fan base, with Kiwis able to see her perform at Spark Arena and TSB Arena later this month.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland, and TSB Arena, Wellington.

When: Auckland, November 19, and Wellington, November 21, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

Concert is open to all ages. Children under the age of 14 must be supervised by a responsible adult at both venues.

CROWDED HOUSE

Crowded House had its first gig of the Gravity Stairs Tour in Wellington on November 9. Photo / Crowded House

Fans of legendary rock band Crowded House will be looking forward to their nationwide tour as they celebrate the release of their new album, Gravity Stairs. Currently under way, the band behind songs like Don’t Dream It’s Over and Weather With You are playing in cities throughout Aotearoa before continuing their tour across the ditch.

Where: Palmerston North; Mercury Baypark Arena, Tauranga; Globox Arena, Hamilton; and Spark Arena, Auckland.

When: Palmerston North, November 19, Tauranga, November 20, Hamilton, November 22 and Auckland, November 23, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

Concert is open to all ages. Visit venue websites for information on age restrictions.

HOZIER

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier will make three stops in Aotearoa for his Unreal Unearth Tour.

Such was the demand for Kiwis in the south wanting to see Hozier live that the Grammy-nominated singer added a second show in the Garden City. While the first two shows are sold out (minus ticket resales), there are still limited tickets available for the Take Me To Church singer’s Saturday show at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland, and Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch.

When: Auckland, November 20, and Christchurch, November 22 and 23, 2024.

Tickets: Limited tickets available here.

Concert is open to all ages. Children under 14 must be supervised by a responsible adult at both venues.

December

TROYE SIVAN

Troye Sivan will perform a one-off show at Auckland's Spark Arena next month. Photo / Live Nation

Fresh off the back of his US Sweat tour with 2024′s pop icon Charli XCX, Troye Sivan will kick off the New Zealand summer with an electric performance at Spark Arena. Sporting a refreshed discography and his most successful album to date, the 29-year-old Aussie star is touching down at the height of his career.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland.

When: December 2, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

Concert is open to all ages. Children under 14 must be supervised by a responsible adult.

HIDDEN VALLEY

Hidden Valley kicks off at Matakana Country Park on December 27. Photo / Radlab

Around 8,000-10,000 people make their way to the Auckland getaway of Matakana every year for Hidden Valley Festival, which started in 2016. With a mix of house, techno, drum and bass, and everything in between booming through the speakers, organisers have made sure the line-up has something for everyone.

Who: Bou, A.M.C., Joy (Anonymous), X Club, Halfqueen and more.

Where: Matakana Country Park, Matakana, Auckland.

When: December 27, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

Camping: No camping.

All ticket-holders must be 18-plus.

LE CURRENTS

Le Currents joined New Zealand's packed festival line-up in 2020. Photo / Le Currents

Taupō's annual culture and arts festival makes its way back to Owen Delany Park this December for another sizzling day out. Established in 2020 to cater for Aotearoa’s indie-surf rock scene, this year’s festival-prescribed theme is “disco cowboy”, inviting festivalgoers to bring some country flare to their look.

New Zealand bands like Leisure and Coterie, who won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Aotearoa Music Awards, will grace the stage alongside international acts such as Dope Lemon. Get your cowboy boots on and join the one-day disco before your New Year’s stop.

Who: Dope Lemon, Leisure, Coterie, Muroki, Flamingo Pier Live and more.

Where: Owen Delany Park, Taupō.

When: December 27, 2024.

Tickets: Available here.

Camping: Onsite camping.

All ticket-holders must be 18-plus.

HIDDEN LAKES