Aotearoa's events calendar is stacked with gigs this summer. Photo / Laneway Festival NZ
They’re a New Zealand summer tradition, and with music events big and small taking place around the country - including Rhythm & Vines, the Summer Concert Tour, Laneway and more - the Herald’s ultimate gig guide is here to help you plan ahead for the festival season.
Kiwis love to let their hair down when the days extend and the weather warms, which explains why our summers are packed with world-class gigs jammed into four months.
Whether you’re eyeing up performances from award-winning artists such as Childish Gambino, Charli XCX, Coldplay and Hozier in Auckland, or you’re ready to have your main-character moment at a New Year’s party in stunning locations like Waipara (Rolling Meadows), Mangawhai (Northern Bass), and Golden Bay (Twisted Frequency), there’s an event tailored to every type of person.
So, start getting your festival fits sorted, check your calendar and consult your friends, because we’ve put together every major concert and festival you need to know about for 2024/25.
Keep track of your favourite events on social media to make sure you're notified of any changes
TWENTY ONE PILOTS
Twenty One Pilots began embarking on a huge global tour earlier this year, selling over three million tickets to shows in North America, Europe and Australasia in celebration of their critically-acclaimed album Clancy, released back in May. Catch the Ohio duo at their highly-anticipated gig at Spark Arena on November 17.
The 21-year-old entered the spotlight at the age of 13 after reaching the finals in the show So You Think You Can Dance. Yet it was her 2020 hit You Broke Me First that finally pushed her into global stardom. Having broken into the mainstream and now dating fellow musician the Kid Laroi, McRae has built a sizeable fan base, with Kiwis able to see her perform at Spark Arena and TSB Arena later this month.
Where: Spark Arena, Auckland, and TSB Arena, Wellington.
When: Auckland, November 19, and Wellington, November 21, 2024.
Such was the demand for Kiwis in the south wanting to see Hozier live that the Grammy-nominated singer added a second show in the Garden City. While the first two shows are sold out (minus ticket resales), there are still limited tickets available for the Take Me To Church singer’s Saturday show at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena.
Where: Spark Arena, Auckland, and Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch.
When: Auckland, November 20, and Christchurch, November 22 and 23, 2024.
Around 8,000-10,000 people make their way to the Auckland getaway of Matakana every year for Hidden Valley Festival, which started in 2016. With a mix of house, techno, drum and bass, and everything in between booming through the speakers, organisers have made sure the line-up has something for everyone.
Taupō's annual culture and arts festival makes its way back to Owen Delany Park this December for another sizzling day out. Established in 2020 to cater for Aotearoa’s indie-surf rock scene, this year’s festival-prescribed theme is “disco cowboy”, inviting festivalgoers to bring some country flare to their look.
New Zealand bands like Leisure and Coterie, who won Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the Aotearoa Music Awards, will grace the stage alongside international acts such as Dope Lemon. Get your cowboy boots on and join the one-day disco before your New Year’s stop.