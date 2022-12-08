Shapeshifter in action. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand electronic act Shapeshifter have a busy summer ahead with festivals across the country. We catch up with Nick Robinson for a quick Q&A.

1. Tell us who you are and where you’re from.

Nick Robinson from New Brighton, Ōtautahi.

2. Describe your sound in one sentence.

A drum and bass remix of the classic hits of the 70s and 80s.

3. What does an epic summer music festival look/feel like to you?

Sun, fun, good vibes, big bass, good food, good friends, humans loving other humans.

4. What can audiences expect from your performance this summer?

Something old, something new ... full band, full production, big lights and visuals, big sound system and a band desperate to get back to performing summer shows after a long winter.

5. What is your top festival tip/hack?

Treat your fellow partygoers with love and respect, and test your drugs if you’re that way inclined.

6. Top songs on your 2022 summer playlist?

Shapeshifter - Crystal Eyes

Kora - Gone

Shapeshifter- lightspeed (flowidus remix)

7. What does success as a musician mean to you?

Making music with friends, loving music, being able to do it on the regular. I like to think if you’re doing music at any level and enjoying it then it’s a successful mission.

8. What does keeping healthy as a musician mean to you?

You have a good balance in life with music, family and other interests to balance it out. Staying hungry and keeping it fun.

9. What tips would you give upcoming musicians who want to perform at music festivals?

Practise and practise until when you’re playing your worst it’s still good enough. Embrace the nerves, they’re a good thing, your body’s natural way of sharpening up before something important.

10. What is your dream summer vacation if you weren’t performing?

Rarotonga, swimming, riding scooters, eating seafood, writing music ... or ... Abel Tasman, at the bach, fishing for snapper drinking a fizzy in the sun.

