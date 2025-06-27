Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga businesswomen inspired to own their story

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Robyn Malcolm, centre, Cassie Roma, left, Toni Street, right and Kiri Nathan spoke at the Business Women’s Speaker Series in Tauranga.

Robyn Malcolm, centre, Cassie Roma, left, Toni Street, right and Kiri Nathan spoke at the Business Women’s Speaker Series in Tauranga.

Inspiring, collaborative and energising.

This is how broadcaster Toni Street describes this year’s Business Women’s Network Speaker Series event, hosted on Wednesday at Baycourt by the Tauranga Business Chamber.

This year’s theme was about exploring the power of owning your narrative.

Keynote speakers - fashion

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times