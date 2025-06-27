“If you can connect, if you’re authentic, then your message is going to be heard, and that means you’re going to be more successful whether that is in business, whether that is in communicating, whether that is with your friends or your family, if you can connect with people, that is half the battle,” said Street.

The co-host of the Breakfast show on Coast FM - a radio station owned by Bay of Plenty Times and SunLive publisher NZME - spoke about finding “your relatable edge”, which she described as a part of your life where you can relate to someone.

Coast breakfast host Toni Street was a keynote speaker at the Business Women’s Network Speaker Series event. Photo / Tauranga Business Chamber

Street also shared her experience of the loss of three of her siblings and the grief that brought her, and the lessons she learnt.

“It has helped me to relate to people who have lost someone … parents who have lost children … people that have lost siblings."

Street also talked about her struggles with an autoimmune condition and the side effects she experienced from high levels of steroids. She spoke about her surrogacy journey and liver disease.

She said these challenges gave her a relatable edge and something to connect with others.

Māori fashion designer Kiri Nathan spoke about her experience as a Māori wāhine in the fashion industry and the challenges she faced.

She described uniqueness as a “superpower”, adding that “owning your story begins by owning where you come from”.

Fashion designer, Kiri Nathan, was a keynote speaker at the Business Women’s Network Speaker Series event. Photo / Tauranga Business Chamber

She told how she came to be internationally renowned with designs worn by the likes of Dame Jacinda Ardern, Barack Obama, Beyonce, Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey, Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran.

She said in the beginning, she didn’t know anything about business.

“I’ve had so many fails. I let fear stop me from starting my life in business for 16 years. Don’t do that.

“Learn as much as you can, make a realistic plan, imagine your absolute worst scenarios, get started, believe in your idea.”

Actress Robyn Malcolm shared her experience with menopause and the way it impacted her life.

She read out a story called Pause by American novelist Mary Ruefle, which she had sitting beside her bed while she went through menopause.

Actress Robyn Malcolm was a keynote speaker at the Business Women’s Network Speaker Series event. Photo / Tauranga Business Chamber

She spoke about how her perception and priorities changed and after she wasn’t cast for a role because of her age, she decided to write her own (Bafta-nominated) show, After the Party.

“I wanted us to make something about women our age that no one else can play.”

Tessa Lawrence, the brand manager for Kale Print, has been attending the event for many years and said it had grown in popularity, reputation, quality and the prestige of the speakers.

“I always come away so inspired every year, hearing the stories from these amazingly inspirational women.”

Lawrence defined it as a “feel-good event”.

“The calibre of speakers that you have here is not just local or national, they’re internationally recognised, which is massive for Tauranga.”

She said it was nice to meet some emerging businesses leaders and get to know more about the local businesses and entrepreneurs.

The 2025 Business Women’s Network Speaker Series event was hosted at Baycourt by the Tauranga Business Chamber. Photo / Tauranga Business Chamber

“It was good to have a conversation with them, learn about their business and understand how we can push their cause out to people we know in our networks.”

Tauranga real estate saleswoman Jeanette Hamlyn, from Harcourts, said she attended the event for inspiration.

“When I first saw the speakers that were going to be here, I had the desire and the opportunity to come, and I jumped at it.”

She said many of the speakers had those people she had looked up to for years, and she was interested to learn about their stories.

Hamilton programme manager of Resilient Dairy at Livestock Improvement Corporation, Suzanne Young, said she was also drawn in by the speaker line-up.

She was inspired by Street’s view on bringing your own stories to the table and sharing them as “people can relate to that”.

Business Women’s Network Speaker Series event of 2025, hosted at Bay Court by the Tauranga Business Chamber. Photo / Tauranga Business Chamber

Tauranga deputy mayor Jen Scoular said she attended the event for professional development and to connect with others.

She said she was inspired by the resilience and vulnerability of the speakers.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to is getting a lot out of it, and you can just feel the energy and enthusiasm.

“We can learn so much from each other.”