It comes after widespread speculation that Charli XCX could be headlining, with distinctive green billboards popping up around New Zealand and Australia ahead of the official announcement. Pop star Chappell Roan is not on the lineup, despite rumours she would be.

British pop rock icon Beabadoobee, US singer-songwriter Clairo, BICEP, Remi Wolf and Barry Can’t Swim are also joining the lineup.

Beabadoobee is performing at Laneway next year. Photo / Thomas Davis

The festival’s programming coordinator Ruby Miles says it’s “a dream come true” to have Charli XCX headlining next year.

“This has to be my favourite Laneway lineup we’ve ever put together – I’m such a fangirl of all of these artists! Having Charli xcx as our headliner is a dream come true, but the lineup’s depth from gates open until gates close will make Laneway 2025 so special.”

The festival will then head across the ditch to Australia, playing in Brisbane on Saturday February 8, Sydney on Sunday February 9, Melbourne on Friday February 14, Adelaide on Saturday February 15, and Perth on February 16.

Clairo is joining the Laneway lineup in 2025.

Once again it’s a 16+ event, with VIP 18+ tickets available.

Stormzy, Steve Lacy and Dominic Fike headlined the festival at Western Springs earlier this year, along with artists Raye, Dope Lemon, AJ Tracey and Home Brew. It marked a triumphant return for the festival after the 2023 event was forced to cancel following the Auckland Anniversary flooding.

Laneway Festival 2025

Who: Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Barry Can’t Swim, BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set), Remi Wolf, Olivia Dean, Eyedress, Joey Valence & Brae, Skegss, Hamdi, Fcukers, Julie, 2hollis, Elliot & Vincent, RNZŌ, Vera Ellen

Where: Western Springs, Auckland

When: Thursday February 6, 2025

Tickets: Presale starts at 10am Tuesday October 15. Visit the Laneway website here for more information.



