British pop rock icon Beabadoobee, US singer-songwriter Clairo, BICEP, Remi Wolf and Barry Can’t Swim are also joining the lineup.
The festival’s programming coordinator Ruby Miles says it’s “a dream come true” to have Charli XCX headlining next year.
“This has to be my favourite Laneway lineup we’ve ever put together – I’m such a fangirl of all of these artists! Having Charli xcx as our headliner is a dream come true, but the lineup’s depth from gates open until gates close will make Laneway 2025 so special.”
The festival will then head across the ditch to Australia, playing in Brisbane on Saturday February 8, Sydney on Sunday February 9, Melbourne on Friday February 14, Adelaide on Saturday February 15, and Perth on February 16.
Once again it’s a 16+ event, with VIP 18+ tickets available.