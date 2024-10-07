A mock-up of the digital ad run in Ponsonby Rd last week teasing Lorde's feature on Charli XCX's upcoming Brat remix album. Photo / LUMO Digital Outdoor
Another Brat-themed billboard appeared in Auckland this week, displaying New Zealand singer Lorde’s name in the album’s distinctive sans serif font, with Charli XCX sharing a picture of the Ponsonby Rd ad on Instagram.
During a visit to the Ponsonby Rd site on Monday, the billboard was no longer displaying the ad, signalling a quick end to the campaign. A representative from LUMO Digital Outdoor, the company that owns the digital billboard, confirmed the ad had run for only a day, on October 4.
The Ponsonby billboard is part of an ad campaign promoting Charli XCX’s new remix album Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat,which is set to be released on October 11 and is poised to feature at least 19 artists on the original tracks.
Lorde’s version of Girl, So Confusing is expected to be on the album.
The distinctive ads are being screened on billboards in the home towns the feature artists are from. Artists’ names are spelt backwards to signal their inclusion on the remix album, which also has its name spelt backwards on the cover.
Australian radio station Triple J also shared a video of a similar billboard seen in an unnamed city across the ditch.
When the Herald’s Emma Gleason asked Laneway representatives whether the billboards confirmed the English singer’s appearance at next year’s event, they replied: “We’ll just say that Laneway Festival’s line-up drops on Wednesday, October 9.”
Tomorrow marks the announcement of the festival’s highly anticipated line-up release, with the Auckland event set to return to Western Springs on February 6 for its second year at the venue.