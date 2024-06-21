Charli XCX has released a Girl, so confusing remix with Lorde. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde has bared all in a new song with British popstar Charli XCX.

The Kiwi artist released a remix of Girl, So Confusing this afternoon.

The pair take turns at singing verses about feeling insecure and how they projected those insecurities onto each other.

Charli XCX has previously spoken about Lorde inspiring the original song, saying she was “super jealous” of the New Zealander’s success when she was younger.

Lorde sings: “You’d always say, ‘Let’s go out’. But then I’d cancel last minute. I was so lost in my head. And scared to be in the pictures. ’Cause for the last couple years I’ve been at war in my body. I tried to starve myself thinner. And then I gained all the weight back. I was trapped in a hatred.”

In Charli’s original version of the song, she sings about another woman’s desire to see her peer “falling over” and “failing.” She also sings of the pair making plans to record music together during awkward meetings.

Lorde teased a snippet of the new track on Instagram today.

“Well honestly I was speechless,” she sings.

“When I woke up to your voice note. You told me how you’ve been feeling. Let’s work it out on the remix.”





Charli spoke about similarities between the pair in an interview with Rolling Stone published in May.

“When Royals came out, I was super jealous of the success that that song got, and that [Lorde] got,” she said.

“You piece all this stuff together in your brain, like: ‘She was into my music. She had big hair; I had big hair. She wore black lipstick; I once wore black lipstick.’ You create these parallels and think, ‘Well, that could have been me.’ But it couldn’t have because we’re completely different people.

“I wasn’t making music that sounded anything like ‘Royals’. I think you just read what you want into it because you’re feeling insecure about your own work.”

Radio New Zealand reported fans had been anticipating a collaboration between the two artists for years.

“Charli XCX and Lorde finally doing a song together is like the second coming of Christ for gay people,” one X user wrote.

“GIRL SO CONFUSING FT LORDE CHANGED MY LIFE THANK YOU MOTHER,” another wrote.

RNZ said the remix marked a trend of Lorde announcing music on solstice. Her last album Solar Power was announced on summer solstice of 2021. A year later on the same date, she released the music video for The Path.