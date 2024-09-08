Advertisement
The rise of Kava in America: Innovative or cultural blasphemy?

By Pete McKenzie
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read
Kava being served at Brooklyn Kava in New York, where the drink is promoted as “soothing the stress of NY millennials”. Photo / Getty Images

‘All right, we’re back with the Coke-Pepsi challenge,” said Jeffrey Bowman as he stood behind the counter at The Nak, his kava bar in Boca Raton, Florida. Oversized tiki heads grimaced from a nearby wall

