Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Food & drink

Weekend Wine Guide: Is alcohol-free wine, still wine?

By Michael Cooper
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
When is a wine not a wine? Photo / Getty Images

When is a wine not a wine? Photo / Getty Images

When is a wine not a wine? That question crossed my mind after I received a sample of the recently launched Giesen 0% New Zealand Chardonnay, a non-vintage bottling retailing at around $15 to $16.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener