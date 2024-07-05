Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend Wine Guide: Will an expensive wine glass improve the experience?

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
Do glasses truly influence the way wines smell and taste? Photo / Getty Images

Do glasses truly influence the way wines smell and taste? Photo / Getty Images

Expensive crystal? Generic wine goblet? How about a jam jar? Do glasses truly influence the way wines smell and taste?

Georg Riedel, an Austrian glassmaker and master salesman, set out in the 1980s to convince

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener