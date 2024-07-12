Weekend wine guide: Dividing line

Photo / Getty Images Pegasus Bay's second-tier label aims high.

Spanning most of the South Island’s length, the Main Divide separates the water catchments of the West Coast from those on the more heavily populated east coast. Around Waipara, in North Canterbury, Main Divide is also the local name for the Southern Alps, reports Pegasus Bay, one of the district’s top wineries. They use it on their second-tier range of high quality, great value wines, sold under the Main Divide brand.

Main Divide North Canterbury Chardonnay 2023

★★★★

This vigorous, vibrant wine was fermented and aged on its yeast lees in French oak barrels. Bright, light yellow/green, it is fragrant and mouthfilling, with ripe stonefruit, butterscotch and toasty oak flavours showing good complexity, and a savoury, creamy-textured finish. Still youthful, with fresh acidity, it’s already very approachable, but likely to be at its best 2026+. (13.5% alc/vol) $18-$22

Main Divide North Canterbury Riesling 2023

★★★★

Fresh, youthful and well-structured, this is a distinctly medium style of riesling. Bright, light lemon/green, it has incisive, peachy flavours, appetising acidity and a finely balanced finish. Strongly varietal, with obvious potential, it’s well worth cellaring to mid-2026+. (12% alc/vol). $18-$22

Main Divide North Canterbury Pinot Gris 2023

★★★★

Aiming for a “classic Alsatian style with a North Canterbury twist”, this aromatic wine was fermented and aged on its yeast lees in stainless steel tanks. Already highly expressive, it is full-bodied, with strong, peachy, gently spicy flavours, hints of pears and ginger and an off-dry, smooth finish. Showing clearcut varietal characters and drinking well now, it should break into full stride mid-2025+. (13% alc/vol) $18-$22

Main Divide Pinot Noir 2022

★★★★½

This ruby-hued red is not labelled “North Canterbury” because over 15% of the grapes for the blend were grown outside the sub-region. Matured for 18 months in French oak barriques, it is invitingly perfumed and full-bodied, with strong cherry, plum and spice flavours showing very good complexity and harmony, gentle acidity and a seductively smooth finish. A subtle, savoury, finely textured wine, already highly enjoyable, it should be at its best 2026+. (13% alc/vol) $23-$27

Wine of the week

Main Divide North Canterbury Merlot/Cabernet 2022

Who says you can’t make good, Bordeaux-style reds in the South Island? This is a generous blend of merlot (mostly) and cabernet sauvignon, with a splash of malbec. Barrel-matured for 18 months, it is mouthfilling, with very satisfying depth of red berry and spice flavours, nutty, savoury notes adding complexity, gentle acidity and supple tannins. Vigorous and harmonious, it should be at its best mid-2026+. (13.5% alc/vol) $18-$22