Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Weekend wine guide: Dividing line

By Michael Cooper
3 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images Pegasus Bay's second-tier label aims high.

Photo / Getty Images Pegasus Bay's second-tier label aims high.

Spanning most of the South Island’s length, the Main Divide separates the water catchments of the West Coast from those on the more heavily populated east coast. Around Waipara, in North Canterbury, Main Divide is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener