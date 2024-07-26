Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Bumper weekend wine guide: NZ’s best organic wines reviewed

By Michael Cooper
11 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Looking for organic wine? About 11% of our 700-plus wine producers are certified organic for at least part of their output. Chemical fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides are all banned, although small amounts of sulphur dioxide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener