Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Seed of the Sacred Fig received Cannes nomination; its director was forced to flee

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

A tough watch: Missagh Zareh, left, and Soheila Golestani are husband and wife in The Seed of the Sacred Fig. Photo / Supplied

A tough watch: Missagh Zareh, left, and Soheila Golestani are husband and wife in The Seed of the Sacred Fig. Photo / Supplied

The Seed of the Secret Fig, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, is out now.

Rating out of five: ★★★★½

This Iranian Oscar nominee for Best Foreign Film would have been just as deserving as the actual winner, Brazil’s wonderful I’m Still Here. Both are excoriating portraits of human rights

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener