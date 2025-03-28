Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Nasty bite of the apple: Dopey Disney makeover is enough to make you grumpy

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Still singing: Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Photo / supplied

Still singing: Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Photo / supplied

Eighty-eight years after Disney released its very first animated feature with its very first princess, Snow White gets another moment to shine. This is the studio’s 23rd live-action remake from its classic cartoon catalogue. And like The Lion King and Aladdin, it’s a CGI-heavy do-over we really didn’t need. It’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener