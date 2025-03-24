Advertisement
Marriage licence to kill: Fassbender & Blanchett’s spousal spy thriller

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Cate Blanchett stars as Kathryn St. Jean in Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag. Photo / supplied

This enjoyably smart and twisty espionage thriller boasts a former James Bond, the most recent Miss Moneypenny, and a male lead who delivers his lines with the sang-froid of the movies’ longest-serving spy.

But this is no 007 tribute. For their third thriller together, director Steven Soderbergh and writer David

