Christchurch high school choir drama Tinā sings a sweet tune

Breakout stars: Antonia Robinson and Anapela Polataivao in Tinā. Photo / supplied

The adjectives “feelgood” and “uplifting” are overused in cinematic description, especially for stories that involve loss, redemption and choirs. But in the case of this frequently hilarious and equally touching feature debut by Samoan-Kiwi director Miki Magasiva, Tinā (Samoan for “mother”) is just that.

Set in Christchurch around the time of the 2011 earthquake, it follows gruffly grieving mother Mareta (Anapela Polataivao from the Cannes-nominated short Night Shift) as she begrudgingly takes a relief teaching job at a wealthy private college.





Dressed in her Samoan best, Mareta is told to smarten up by the patronising school leaders, whose sole job, it seems, is to prevent her bringing any value to their institution. “You need to be a little more like us,” they admonish, to which she retorts, “What, wankers?”

But when Mareta starts a school choir to enliven the various young people she sees in stifled suffering, her perseverance prevails.

Like a music-focused version of Dead Poets Society, Tinā is also a welcome reversal of white saviour movies, such as Dangerous Minds and Freedom Writers. While this twist on the tale still leans into some character clichés – one hopes that Jamie Irvine’s amusingly awful deputy principal is a caricature not regularly seen in Aotearoa schools – Polataivao’s grounded portrait of a mother who has lost the will to live is astonishing for her ability to induce heartache in the viewer before slipping in some hilariously deadpan Pacific humour.

Polynesian audiences will no doubt enjoy seeing a light-hearted send-up of their culture on screen, as with 2023′s hugely enjoyable Tongan celebration Red, White & Brass. But the essence of Magasiva’s very personal story is universal.

As one lonely, damaged rich kid for whom the choir brings solace, prickly Sophie provides a breakout role for up-and-coming actress Antonia Robinson, and the rest of the junior cast are equally impressive – especially as the choir we hear is the same choir we see.

As well, the music is simply sublime. Classic Samoan hymns meet choral renditions of Dave Dobbyn songs and other Kiwi hits, redeeming any narrative contrivances because it all sounds so spectacular.

But as the director himself said in a recent interview, we’ve seen every story before. Tinā is a worthy addition to the “inspirational schoolteacher” genre, and yes, an uplifting night at the flicks.

Rating out of five: ★★★★

Tinā, directed by Miki Magasiva, is in cinemas now.



