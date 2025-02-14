Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Bridget Jones: Mad about the boy - or just mad?

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Renée Zellweger breaks her man drought with Leo Woodall in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Photo / supplied

Renée Zellweger breaks her man drought with Leo Woodall in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Photo / supplied

Twenty-four years after Texan actress Renée Zellweger first hit the big time as a 30-something London singleton obsessed with recording her weight, alcohol consumption and bad romantic entanglements, her plummy-voiced Brit is back again.

Now, Bridget Jones is 51, a mother of two and widowed after Colin Firth’s Mark Darcy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener