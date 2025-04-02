Advertisement
Opinion

Should victims control name suppression in sexual offense cases?

David Harvey
By
Law & society columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

A proposed law change aims to protect victims of sexual violence, support the principle of open justice and hold those guilty of sexual offending to account, but does it go too far? Photo / Getty Images

David Harvey is a retired district court judge
Name suppression in criminal court proceedings is a contentious and nuanced issue. The orders that are made are properly known as “non-publication orders” but suppression is the word that is commonly used.

Most cases centre on the name suppression of the accused. However, the concept is wider than that and

