Home / The Listener / Culture

World famous in NYC: Expatriate Kiwi artist finally gets his due

By
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Mike Hinge’s 72-year-old body lay undiscovered in his Philadelphia apartment for a week after his death. It was an ignoble, but perhaps not unsurprising, end to a life of imagination, determination and refusal to compromise.

Hinge was born in Auckland in 1931. His father was a bus driver and his mother a nurse. Their son was an exceptionally gifted draftsman with an unusually vivid imagination.

The image of New Zealand in the 1950s is all too familiar: dull, drab, grey,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener