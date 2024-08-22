Advertisement
Guyon Espiner: Alcohol causes $9.1 billion of social harm. Surely that’s too high a price?

By Guyon Espiner
Tighter regulation around alcohol sales is coming for bottle stores and supermarkets in Auckland. Will other parts of the country follow? Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Opinion: If you go through the back catalogue of the times you got too drunk – mine is quite extensive – I bet most of them happened at your home or someone else’s.

