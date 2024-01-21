SUBSCRIBE
Women and alcohol: Why we’re drinking more than ever and ignoring health dangers

17 minutes to read
By
Niki Bezzant

Simone Barclay shakes her head as she recalls a recent supermarket visit. “I was looking at the rosé section – it’s like half the wine section now. And I’m not surprised. Because it looks so

Alcohol: The Bad Boyfriend

