Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Is alcohol an effective pain relief for chronic diseases?

Jennifer Bowden
By
4 mins to read
The positive effects can reinforce alcohol use, leading to misuse and resulting harm. Photo / Getty Images

The positive effects can reinforce alcohol use, leading to misuse and resulting harm. Photo / Getty Images

Question: Why is alcohol such an effective physical painkiller in chronic diseases such as arthritis? Lack of mobility associated with such conditions affects not just physical but mental health, which, along with other stressors, adds

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener