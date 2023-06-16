Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

NZ’s guidelines on safe standard alcoholic drink limits: Should we be concerned?

By Nicky Pellegrino
4 mins to read
NZ’s Ministry of Health recommends no more than 10 standard alcoholic drinks a week for women and 15 for men. Photo / Getty Images

NZ’s Ministry of Health recommends no more than 10 standard alcoholic drinks a week for women and 15 for men. Photo / Getty Images

No level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health, the World Health Organisation announced earlier this year. It went on to reveal that half the alcohol-attributable cancers in the WHO European region are caused

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener