Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Life

Pasifika plates: Is this the next Mediterranean diet?

By Alana Rae
7 mins to read
Raised in Fiji and Samoa, NZ chef Robert Oliver is on a quest to popularise Pacific cuisine. Photos / Supplied

Raised in Fiji and Samoa, NZ chef Robert Oliver is on a quest to popularise Pacific cuisine. Photos / Supplied

As host of TV’s Pacific Island Food Revolution, Robert Oliver draws 5 million viewers a week to a cooking show that hopes to lift the Pacific region back to good health. Now, Oliver has collated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener