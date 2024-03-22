Recipes from the cookbook that matches kai with kindness

Health advocate Paul Rangiwahia and his sister, Jane, a cook, have produced a book that matches kai with kindness. Photos / Supplied

Jane and Paul Rangiwahia (Taranaki/Ngāti Ruanui) have combined their respective skills of cooking and art with a purpose in their book Kai and Kindess. They talk to Alana Rae.

What spurred you to put your cooking, art and mental-health advocacy expertise to work in Kai and Kindness?

Jane: During that horrible time of Covid, Paul said, “Let’s write a book together.” I don’t quite know how we managed to con a publisher into publishing it for us, but we did. In lockdown, it was great for my bubble. They got to try all my crazy creations and ate lots of food. Paul wrote some amazing words, too, so much so that every day, someone tells me there was something they didn’t realise they needed to read in the book.

What has the initial launch period been like?

Paul: We entered it with some uncertainty. We knew it would be well supported here in Taranaki, but it’s great that it has extended. I think the formula is really nice – it’s a book that doesn’t belong in the kitchen, but it can be used there. It’s just nice to pick up and interact with.

Jane: I got such a surprise the other day when the publisher emailed and the headline was “No 1 bestseller”. I thought it must have been a big list sent out to all the authors. But no, it was us, so that was a pretty big buzz.

What came first for you – the art or the wellbeing approach?

Paul: For me it was really the art. I first started playing around with paint in 1998 and had always imagined writing something. And then around 10 years ago, when I was 42, I went through some of my own struggles and wanted to write a guide for myself that I could refer back to. I used my art and a bit of writing skills and made a mental warrant-of-fitness artwork that has become quite popular.

Why do you think the art in this book has resonated with so many people?

Paul: I think because it’s not reinventing the wheel, we’re just taking common-sense messages and sayings and blending them into something that is nice to look at. If I sent you an email with all the same points it would look a little bland. Art brings things alive and creates more of a chance for those messages to be enduring.

Paul Rangiwahia says he has struggled in terms of over-promising and not following through. Art / Paul Rangiwahia

What is your favourite thing about Kiwi cooking?

Jane: When I first got into cooking I couldn’t afford to go out for dinner. So I’d invite my friends around and we’d have dinner parties. I had to be quite creative and it maybe made me more sympathetic towards Kiwi families. When I was writing for Woman’s Day, my rule of thumb was, ‘Can my mum get this in the supermarket in Hāwera?’ I try not to overcomplicate things because I don’t want to set people up to fail.

How much of your childhoods would you say made it into this book?

Jane: Our childhood grounded us and made us who we are. I think as adults we’ve both grown a lot and this book was one of those things where, through adversity, comes good. I was a single parent for a long time and from that I learnt that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

‘Snacky-do’ grazing platter

by Jane Rangiwahia

I could have a “snacky-do” grazing platter in lieu of dinner any time. I always have lots of bits and bobs hanging about in my fridge I can make a platter with. I always like to have a gorgeous cheese and serve it alongside a fruit paste (or the red wine jelly). You could use dill pickles, make small herb and mussel fritters and have a pile of them, or serve some deli meats, nuts and dried fruits, with crackers or sliced breads. Here are another couple of easy ideas to use on a platter.

‘Snacky-do’ grazing platter by Jane Rangiwahia. Photo / Huia Publishers; Jae Frew

Easiest ever salmon pâté

150g cream cheese

100g smoked salmon

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp capers

2 tbsp gherkins, finely diced

2 tbsp dill, roughly chopped

freshly ground pepper

In a food processor place the cream cheese, salmon and lemon juice, then blitz until well combined. Transfer the pâté into a bowl and fold through the capers, gherkins, dill and freshly ground pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Red wine jelly

4 gelatin leaves

250ml red wine

30ml lemon juice

225g white sugar

Line a 13 x 25cm loaf tin with cling wrap, or sterilise three 100 ml jars, and set aside.

Place the gelatin leaves in a large bowl of cold water and soak for 5 minutes. Combine the wine and lemon juice in a saucepan. Bring mixture to the boil. Add the sugar and continue to stir until it has dissolved. Boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat, drain the water off the gelatin leaves, squeezing out all excess water, and add to the wine mixture. Pour the jelly into the prepared loaf tin. When the jelly has cooled, place in the fridge to set; this takes up to five hours.

Goat’s cheese feta whip

200g goat’s cheese feta

½ cup natural yoghurt

Mix together until smooth and creamy.

Pan-fried ciabatta toast

2 mini loaves of ciabatta (or similar bread rolls)

¼ cup olive oil

Finely slice the bread. Take a frying pan, splash in some olive oil, heat, then lay the bread in it. Cook on both sides until golden. Repeat until all the toast is cooked.

Under-promise and over-deliver

by Paul Rangiwahia

I have struggled here, in terms of over-promising and not following through. It’s not that I want to disappoint people or let myself down, it’s just that I get sooooo excited about doing things. I don’t want to be this way, so I have learned to temper my excitement and practise patience. It has also made me appreciate the people who quietly go about their business, without the need to broadcast what they are doing. They don’t seek the approval of others or need it to feel good about themselves.

What I do know is that there is greater satisfaction in under-promising. Don’t get me wrong, it is okay to be excitable and want to prove ourselves; it’s just that we should be aware of how our personal brand can be perceived. I am sure you have heard of the “boy who cried wolf”. The guts of the story is that people may stop listening and engaging with us if we promise more than we deliver.

Much of a person’s success is rooted in their integrity, and character drives this. When we over-promise and under-deliver, we are saying to others, “my word might not be the same as my actions”. People forgive, but they hardly ever forget. Over-promising and under-delivering is usually the surest way to lose other people’s trust.

We need to get better at saying no, too. When we over-commit and become overwhelmed, it’s not a great place to be. When this happens, the best thing to do is put your hand up and take responsibility. But it would be even better to not be in this position in the first place. I try to do fewer things really well than a lot of things averagely. It is better for my health and the relationships I have with others, too. I have more time and my energy is not compromised.





This is an edited extract from Kai and Kindness, by Jane Rangiwahia & Paul Rangiwahia (Huia Publishers, $55). Available from www.huia.co.nz

An edited extract from Kai and Kindness, by Jane Rangiwahia & Paul Rangiwahia (Huia Publishers, $55). Available from www.huia.co.nz