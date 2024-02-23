Advertisement
Should kids be allowed to snack whenever they want?

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
Children are born with an innate sense of knowing what, when, and how much to eat for their own growth and development. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: Is it okay for children to snack at any time of the day? This was a question considered by nutrition columnist Jennifer Bowden in 2018, but it remains as relevant as ever

