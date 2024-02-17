Advertisement
How a cuppa reduces cortisol and improves creative problem solving

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
Regular drinking tea led to lower post-stress cortisol and greater relaxation. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: Regular tea drinking improves creative problem-solving skills, promotes relaxation and reduces stress. In this story, from May 2021, Jennifer Bowden explains how.

Question:

My friend drinks a cup of tea every night,

