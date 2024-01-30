Do dairy products increase mucus?

Age-old foe: Since the 12th century, dairy milk has been blamed for increased upper respiratory tract muscus production but it's only recently that research has given weight to the hypothesis. Photo / Getty Images

Our 10-year-old daughter often has a “throaty” voice and has to clear her throat regularly. We wondered if it could be due to dairy products, but haven’t seen much improvement since we’ve cut out milk. Are there other dietary reasons that might cause increased mucus in the throat? She is healthy and has no known allergies, but I had a dairy allergy as a child.

Excess mucus production can be caused by a range of health conditions, as well as certain lifestyle and environmental factors. So, it’s important that these are checked before turning to diet as a possible factor with this problem.

Although dairy milk has been blamed for increased upper respiratory tract mucus production since the 12th century, there has not been widespread support for the hypothesis until recently. This is primarily because of a lack of good-quality research and because milk and milk products such as cheese and yoghurt are valuable dietary sources of calcium, protein, vitamins A, B2 and B12, and minerals such as zinc.

In 2018, however, a clinical trial involving former patients of an ear, nose and throat clinic in Hertfordshire, England who reported increased levels of nasopharyngeal mucus secretions was published in the journal Laryngoscope. Those put on a dairy-free diet reported significant reductions in mucus secretions. In contrast, those receiving dairy reported increased mucus secretions.

The research team concluded that a dairy-free diet is associated with a significant reduction in mucus secretions among adults who had previously reported persistent mucus hypersecretion. Dairy milk was the key offender rather than other dairy products, such as cheese or yoghurt.

So, you were on the right track in testing whether a dairy-free milk diet improved your daughter’s condition. But if dairy milk is removed, it is important that any alternative should contain sufficient protein, calcium and other nutrients.

Soy and cereal-based milks fortified with calcium and other nutrients are available. Regular soy milk has energy, fat, and protein levels similar to cow’s milk so it is a suitable replacement, but ensure it is calcium-fortified.

Research on the potential role of other dietary factors in increased respiratory mucus is sparse. However, observational studies have pointed to potential links between a diet high in processed foods, such as refined carbohydrates and sodium-rich foods, and increased mucus production.

Diets high in fibre and plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables and wholegrains, have been linked to fewer problems with mucus production.

Many other health benefits are linked to diets rich in plant-derived whole foods and fewer processed foods. You can transition away from processed foods by swapping out refined grains such as white bread and white rice for wholegrain bread and brown rice and by ditching oven fries and other processed potato products for higher-fibre options such as kūmara or potatoes with their skins on.

For breakfasts, choose higher-fibre wholegrains such as oats or wholegrain muesli rather than breakfast cereals containing processed wheat flakes. Also, include at least one serving of fruit or vegetables with your breakfast.

For snacks, choose fruits, nuts, popcorn or wholegrain crackers rather than potato chips, snack bars and biscuits. And swap out sugary soft drinks and fruit juices for water. At lunchtime, replace processed meat fillings such as ham with leftover chicken or meat from dinner, eggs or fish (tinned fish is excellent, but choose unsalted options).

But as with any health concern, always check with your doctor to determine if any medical issues underlie the problem.