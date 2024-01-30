Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Do dairy products increase mucus?

By Jennifer Bowden
3 mins to read
Age-old foe: Since the 12th century, dairy milk has been blamed for increased upper respiratory tract muscus production but it's only recently that research has given weight to the hypothesis. Photo / Getty Images

Age-old foe: Since the 12th century, dairy milk has been blamed for increased upper respiratory tract muscus production but it's only recently that research has given weight to the hypothesis. Photo / Getty Images

Question:

Our 10-year-old daughter often has a “throaty” voice and has to clear her throat regularly. We wondered if it could be due to dairy products, but haven’t seen much improvement since we’ve cut out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener