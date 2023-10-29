Advertisement

Go nuts: Myths about fat content have given nuts a bad rap

Jennifer Bowden
By
4 mins to read
Recent research has found nuts benefit our cardiovascular and mental health, too. Photo / Getty Images

Question: Are nuts good for mental health? I recently read that nuts helped with depression.

Answer: Nuts are the chameleon of the food and nutrition world – seamlessly shifting from the realm of tasty, savoury

