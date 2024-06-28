Advertisement
Nici Wickes’ easy meals to cook for yourself - and guests

By Nici Wickes
6 mins to read
NZ food writer Nici Wickes’ latest book celebrates cooking for yourself – and guests. Photos / Supplied

Bistro bacon & tarragon chicken

Simple, creamy delish-ness – this chicken dish never fails to have me in raptures.

Serves 4 / Prep time: approx 20 minutes / Cooking time: 35 mins

Bistro bacon & tarragon chicken. Photo / Supplied
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 whole chicken leg quarters
  • 1 onion, finely diced
  • 2 rashers streaky bacon, diced
  • 4-6 brown mushrooms, sliced thinly
  • 2 tsp dried tarragon
  • 2 tsp wholegrain mustard
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • ½ cup vegetable or chicken stock
  • ½ cup crème fraîche
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • a grind of black pepper
  • chopped parsley to serve

Heat the oil

