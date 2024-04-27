Are smoothies destroying your diet? What’s really in them may surprise you

Smoothies made with, say, kale or spinach and less fruit are a healthier option. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: Starting the day with a healthy smoothie? You might like to consider how healthy they really are – as this article from the Listener archives shows.

Hands up if you give yourself a mental pat on the back every time you have a smoothie. You’re being so good, contributing to your 5+ a day, improving your nutrient intake and helping to lose or maintain weight, right?

Unfortunately, not. It might come as a shock to hear that some smoothies contain as many calories as a cheeseburger and fries, and more sugar than soft drinks, and they can cause blood sugar spikes that may eventually contribute to diabetes. They are not necessarily the health elixir you believe them to be.

Smoothies have been touted as an easy method of consuming important nutrients since the 1930s, when the advent of the blender meant fruit and vegetables could be pulverized and mixed with liquid to create a tasty and easily digested drink.

They are certainly a good way of getting plant compounds into people who struggle to eat enough of them, and having one for breakfast is a far better option than a sugary cereal.

However, thanks to their fruit content, they can contain a lot of sugar in the form of fructose (not to be confused with fructose-base sweeteners used in processed foods).

Even though it’s a natural sugar, fructose from fruit can still send blood sugar levels soaring. And because the fruit has been processed into a drink, you can end up consuming far more than you would if you ate them in their natural state, and the calorie count can quickly add up.

To make matters worse, some commercially produced smoothies contain added ingredients that may pack a big sugar punch, like processed fruit juice, frozen yogurt and ice cream. And how we drink them makes a difference – because they’re a beverage, many people think of smoothies as an accompaniment to a meal like lunch, not realizing that they can contain more calories than your sandwich or salad. (Plus the fact that the fruit has been broken down means they are not as filling as eating them in their natural state.)

However, the news is not all bad. There are some commercially made products that aren’t so terrible for you, which is why it is important to read labels or ask staff at juice bars or cafes exactly what is going into your smoothie. And making your own is the best way of getting a smoothie that really can be full of goodness.

Replacing some of the fruit with vegetables is a good start. People who turn their noses up at green smoothies made with veges like kale or spinach may be surprised to find that they don’t necessarily dominate the taste of the drink, especially if it still contains some fruit or a sweetener like cinnamon.

Making sure your smoothie has some protein in it will help to keep you feeling full and counteract the effects of the sugar in the fruit. Use milk instead of fruit juice or else natural, unsweetened yogurt. Whey protein powder is a good source of essential amino acids.

Another alternative to fruit juice is coconut water, which will provide potassium. Bananas are a smoothie staple because they improve the consistency as well as making it taste sweet, but they are high in sugar, so try taking out half the bananas and replacing them with avocado.

Avocadoes are also a good source of fibre, which will help you to feel sated. Adding a spoonful of oat bran will provide that all-important fibre, as well as thickening your smoothie.

Research shows that drinking smoothies that are dense makes people feel fuller than drinking those that are of a thinner consistency – which is why some smoothie makers add yogurt or ice cream. Try throwing in a few ice cubes – this will give your smoothie a thicker, frosty consistency without the calories. Another option is to use ready frozen fruit like berries or to freeze chunks of fruit like bananas or peaches yourself and get them out of the freezer when they’re needed.

Making your own smoothies also means you can add goodies like flaxseed oil, which will give you some Omega-3s. Just be aware of portions – many blenders can hold generous amounts, and it is easy to get carried away.

This article was originally published in the NZ Listener’s August 29, 2015 issue.