Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

A potent brew: Can coffee reduce the risk of colorectal cancer?

Jennifer Bowden
By
4 mins to read
Linking coffee consumption to reduced cancer risk is not unusual, as coffee has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Photo / Getty Images

Linking coffee consumption to reduced cancer risk is not unusual, as coffee has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Photo / Getty Images

Question: I recently read that drinking coffee lowers the risk of bowel cancer coming back. Does that mean it reduces the risk of getting bowel cancer in the first place? How does coffee help the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener