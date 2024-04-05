Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health

Coffee catch: Why caffeine hinders nutrient absorption

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
It may sound like doom and gloom, but there's a simple solution. Photo / Getty Images

It may sound like doom and gloom, but there's a simple solution. Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: Worried about coffee’s potential effects on your health? Jennifer Bowden’s 2020 column from the Listener’s archives proves there is a simple solution.

Question: Is it true that drinking coffee removes vitamins and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener