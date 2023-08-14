Advertisement

Is adding butter and oil to black coffee healthy?

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
When a patient added bullet coffee to his diet, his cholesterol levels increased by a further 33%. Photo / Getty Images

Question: After recent blood tests, my GP told me I had high cholesterol and should review my diet. I’m an otherwise healthy 60-year-old, reasonably fit, light drinker, and eat healthily (very little red meat and

