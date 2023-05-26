Advertisement
Health

How a better diet can turn down the heat on life-threatening inflammation

By Ruth Nichol
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read
American gastroenterologist Shilpa Ravella recommends a plant-based diet or the Mediterranean diet, both rich in vegetables, fruit, leafy greens and legumes. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to the battle of the dinners, the meal Shilpa Ravella ate the evening before we spoke ticked more anti-inflammatory boxes than the meal I ate.

Both our meals were meat-free, which is good – meat, and in particular red meat, has been shown to increase inflammation. But

