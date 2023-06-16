Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

The best way to tackle gut issues after Covid-19

Jennifer Bowden
By
4 mins to read
Enjoyment without a good sense of smell and taste can be improved by focusing on food texture. Photo / Getty Images

Enjoyment without a good sense of smell and taste can be improved by focusing on food texture. Photo / Getty Images

Question: I have had gut problems and then caught Covid-19, which caused loss of taste, smell and weight, not helped by feelings of nausea. A gastroenterologist’s advice to change to a low-Fodmap diet has helped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener