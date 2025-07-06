Advertisement
Opinion

Why breaking up with the US may be in Australia’s best interests

Bernard Lagan
By
Australian correspondent·New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Anthony Albanese: Stood up by Trump via social media. Photo / Supplied

Anthony Albanese: Stood up by Trump via social media. Photo / Supplied

Bernard Lagan
Bernard Lagan
New Zealander Bernard Lagan is the Australian correspondent for the Times, London
Learn more

Back-slapping bonhomie was always a feature when Australia’s prime ministers met US presidents. To George W Bush, John Howard was the man of steel. After Bob Hawke met Ronald Reagan in 1983, an effusive Hawke wrote: “The President and Prime Minister were Ron and Bob.”

But none topped the rapport

Save

