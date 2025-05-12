Advertisement
What NZ politicians can learn from Albanese’s win

Bernard Lagan
By
Australian correspondent·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Anthony Albanese: endearingly mischievous and Machiavellian. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealander Bernard Lagan is the Australian correspondent for the Times, London
The ragged young bloke wearing a jean jacket over a black rock-band T-shirt was a frequent sight around my Sydney workplace in the 1980s. Anthony “Albo” Albanese, then in his mid-20s, was an edgy presence, hell-bent on crushing the right wing of the Labor Party, where he worked as an

