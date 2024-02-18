Advertisement
Health

Is caffeine really as harmful as nicotine?

By Andrea Graves
4 mins to read
Falsely claiming equivalence between nicotine and caffeine is a tobacco industry ploy to downplay their products’ harms. Photo / Getty Images

“Nicotine is as harmful as caffeine.” In the kerfuffle over the new government’s axing of the smokefree legislation, it was revealed that notes sent from the office of Associate Health Minister Casey Costello to the

