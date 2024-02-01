Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another kind of politics: Roll up, roll up - the circus has arrived in town

By Greg Dixon
6 mins to read
Our newest master of mesmerism: Christopher “the Great Hypno” Luxon. Photo / Getty Images / Listener

Our newest master of mesmerism: Christopher “the Great Hypno” Luxon. Photo / Getty Images / Listener

And now ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage our newest master of mesmerism, our exciting new boss of bewitchment … yes, it’s Christopher “the Great Hypno” Luxon.

If the parliamentary circus’s first week

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener