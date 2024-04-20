Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Health

Which colour kiwifruit is best for your health?

By Jennifer Bowden
3 mins to read
Does the variety of kiwifruit you’re eating matter? Photo / Getty Images

Does the variety of kiwifruit you’re eating matter? Photo / Getty Images

From the archives: Red kiwifruit have finally hit our supermarkets, but are they any better than your average green and golds? Jennifer Bowden investigates the classic autumn fruit.

Question: l eat at least two kiwifruit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener